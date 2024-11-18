Abergavenny lit up for Christmas this year as the town had a well deserved taste of good cheer following the devastating fire of last week.
Hundreds of people packed the town to see the lights switched on by Father Christmas and town mayor Cllr Chris Holland.
Abergavenny Town Council would like to express its sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s Christmas Lights Switch-On. The event was a resounding triumph, showcasing the community’s resilience and festive spirit.
“It was truly heartwarming to see so many people come together to celebrate the festive season,” said Mayor Chris Holland. “The community’s support and the dedication of our volunteers made this event a memorable one.”
The council would like to extend special thanks to the following individuals and organisations:
· Abergavenny Round Table for the loan of the Santa Express and sleigh
· Gravells of Abergavenny for the loan of the Kia Sportage
· Matt Lane from AM Discos for his entertaining performance
· Choirs for Good for their joyful music at Frogmore Street
· Abergavenny Borough Band for their performance at St John’s Square
· Robert Parker and Ken Lewis for their musical talents at Cibi Walk
· Keep Abergavenny Tidy for their litter-picking efforts.
· Abergavenny Rotary, Gwent Police, St John’s Cymru Abergavenny Division, and Abergavenny Veterans for their invaluable volunteer work
· Ellis and his team from Events ML, Jamie and his team from JME Security and Events Services Ltd, and Jacob and his team from SparkX for their event expertise
· The Media Agency for their communication and media support
· The Y Fenni Business Community for their warm welcome to Father Christmas and the Mayor
· Monmouthshire County Council for their assistance in facilitating the event
· Paul Cable and Cable News for arranging with Father Christmas to make his annual appearance
The Town Council was overwhelmed by the turnout and the community’s enthusiasm. Special moments, like Ziggy’s kind gesture of providing mince pies, truly embody the spirit of Abergavenny.
The council looks forward to continuing to organise events that bring the community together and make Abergavenny a vibrant and festive place to be.