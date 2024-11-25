“As a local author, I feel honoured that my books are available at my library for anyone to read. I feel it’s more important that people have the opportunity to read the books than if they actually buy them. Throughout my life, since I first started to read, I have been an avid supporter of the library wherever I lived. It never stopped me buying books as well but I always found that the library was a great opportunity to try new authors who I wouldn’t necessarily take a risk on buying.”