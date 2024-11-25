ABERGAVENNY Library were delighted to receive two copies of local author’s new book that deals with the Roman invasion of Britannia.
‘Rebellion, End of the Beginning’ is the second book of a trilogy that began with Doug’s first book ‘The Red Mountain.’
The new book picks up the story on from the defeat of the Celtic army in mid-Wales and the pursuit of Caratacus, to Anglesey and then into the Pennines where the would-be king of Britannia meets his destiny.”
Doug told the Chronicle, ““The library actually bought two copies of my first book, so I wanted to pre-empt that with the second one by bringing in a couple of copies.
“As a local author, I feel honoured that my books are available at my library for anyone to read. I feel it’s more important that people have the opportunity to read the books than if they actually buy them. Throughout my life, since I first started to read, I have been an avid supporter of the library wherever I lived. It never stopped me buying books as well but I always found that the library was a great opportunity to try new authors who I wouldn’t necessarily take a risk on buying.”
Doug added, “The first book, ‘The Red Mountain’ which started in Abergavenny exceeded my expectations. Particularly as the vast majority of sales were through Cablenews in Frogmore Street which has stocked the book throughout and was enthusiastically supported by owner Paul Cable.
“Obviously since the devastating fire which destroyed the old Richards Department store and the damage to the newsagents, that’s an outlet which will be closed for the foreseeable future.”
Since the fire Paul Cable has gratefully accepted an offer to open a temporary shop behind the Old Police Station in Baker Street where his loyal customers have come flocking
As we go to press, the easiest place to buy ‘Rebellion’ is through www.douglasmcarthurauthor.com but hopefully the dust will have settled enough by Saturday December 7 for Doug to hold a signing session in Paul’s pop-up shop. Watch this space!