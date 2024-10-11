Abergavenny, Cardiff Central, Borth and Llandudno stations will battle it out to be the pride of Wales and the country’s champion in World Cup of Stations 2024.
The World Cup of Stations is a competition that celebrates the importance of rail and its role in supporting communities, businesses and the economy.
With 48 British stations vying for the title, this year’s focus is on the businesses that make stations vital community hubs, driving local economies.
Martin McTague, National Chair at the Federation of Small Businesses, highlighted the importance of the businesses within railway stations, saying: “Railway stations up and down the country are home to a huge range of small firms, serving their local community, regular commuters and day trippers on a daily basis.
“These businesses contribute such a lot to our local economies and are a great source of employment. Not only do railway stations house an array of businesses, they are vital for providing visitors with easy access to local high streets, upping footfall and fostering trade.”
This exciting competition, hosted by Rail Delivery Group, will take place from 14 to 18 October, with the winner being announced on 22 October.
Four stations feature in the Wales heat, with Cardiff Central, Borth, Abergavenny and Llandudno in the running. The public will be able to vote on Wednesday 16 October from 8am, until midnight.
You can vote for Cardiff Central, Borth, Abergavenny and Llandudno stations in the Wales category:
- Handlebar Barista, a mobile coffee business based in Cardiff, started by cycling coffee around the city, with Central Station becoming a favorite location. This success led to the transformation of an old ticket booth at Taffs Well Station into a serving hatch. Currently, a Coffee Tuk-Tuks is stationed at the South Entrance of Cardiff Central, serving commuters each morning.
- Borth Station Museum is a fascinating heritage project, born out of the main Station office. It is both a visual delight and a treasure trove of local railway and community history. Thanks to the efforts of volunteers, this Museum has put the heart back into a beautiful old station. Evoking a deep nostalgia for the joys of train travel and holidays by the sea, the Museum attracts thousands of visitors each year - many of them arriving by train!
- Peak, located at Abergavenny Platform 2, is an arts organisation situated in the Black Mountains that provides space, and resources for young people, artists, curators, and communities to create, experiment, collaborate and host talks, events, and community groups.
- Mostyn Art gallery is a centre for contemporary arts in Llandudno, just a stone's throw from the station. The gallery hosts a year-round programme of exhibitions, events, films, workshops, festivals and performances.
Ahead of the vote, Jacqueline Starr, Chief Executive Officer of Rail Delivery Group, said: “Local businesses in stations up and down the country are proving to be at the very heart of the communities they serve, and we want to shine a light on the very best stations in England, Scotland and Wales.
“All of the stations nominated are making a positive impact on their local community, and the variety of businesses at stations is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff, as well as the importance placed on supporting local businesses.”
Don’t miss your chance to have your say in the World Cup of Stations 2024 and support the station that brings the best of local businesses to your community.