AFTER weeks of speculation it has been revealed that town centre trader MaxiDeals has gone into liquidation just months after opening a store in the former B&M premises in Abergavenny’s High Street.
At the time the firm’s managing director expressed his excitement at establishing a branch in such a “vibrant” community, saying: “We are very excited to be opening a store in Abergavenny. From just talking to people out and about in the town it really comes across as a very friendly vibrant community where everybody knows and supports each other.
After several apparently busy months the doors suddenly closed on MaxiDeals last month and now it has announced that it has gone into liquidation.
Launched during the pandemic and boasting 24 stores across the UK the discounter’s shelves were packed with goods from well-known brands spanning food and drink, household, cleaning and health & beauty, along with general merchandise.
MaxiDeals entered voluntary liquidation on 18 February citing a tough high street trading environment alongside rising costs.
Paul Mathers, the chain’s MD former s director of operations at Poundstretcher posted on social media “MaxiDeals was a new startup discount retail business backed by investors, where I was given the responsibility of opening its retail locations across various parts of the UK.
“We opened these stores during very challenging times with the Covid outbreak just starting, however we did get to 24 stores.”
Owned by importer and wholesaler J&E Group, MaxiDeals originally launched as MaxiSaver and rebranded as MaxiDeals in 2022 but since January the doors have been shutting at stores across the country.