An ‘ultra’ marathon effort by an Abergavenny gardener has helped to raise money for a charity dedicated to supporting people living with dementia.
Alan Jordon recently ran 42 miles in an incredible seven hours in his first-ever ultra-marathon.
The 58-year-old competed in the South Canal Ultra-Marathon (CANUM) which ran the full length of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
Even though this was the longest distance he has ever run, Alan managed to finish 14th overall from a field of 104 people and was second in his age group.
So far, he has raised £250 for the Alzheimer’s Society, a charity close to his heart due to his day job, which is working as a gardener at Foxhunters Care Community in Abergavanney.
oN his accomplishment, Alan said: “I run between 40-50 miles in a normal week and have completed various marathons, but this was easily the longest distance I have done in a single race.
“It was completely different to a regular marathon, so I had to approach it in an entirely different way, so to come 14th was fantastic. I was very happy.
“I had amazing support from my colleagues at Foxhunters and it was great to be able to raise money for a charity which is very close to our hearts here, given we have ladies and gentlemen living with dementia.
“My mum also lived with dementia for many years before passing, so there was only one charity I wanted to help.”
Alan has worked at Foxhunters, which is owned by Dormy Care Communities, for four years and his job entails general maintenance of the garden and grounds, as well as running gardening sessions with residents and driving them to appointments.
He added: “It is an absolute privilege working here, supporting the residents, and listening to their life stories. I feel blessed.”
Leah Mort, Home Director at Foxhunters, praised Alan, saying: “We are delighted with Alan and what he achieved. He is loved by staff and residents alike and we are proud to have him on the team at Foxhunters.”
Alan has already set his sights on his next challenge – a 60-mile run to mark his 60th birthday in 2025!