T J Brown & Son Funeral Directors in Brynmawr and T J Thomas & Sons Funeral Directors in Ebbw Vale and Abergavenny are collecting easter eggs in support of Cerebral Palsy Cymru.
T J Brown & Son and T J Thomas & Sons, which are both part of end-of-life service provider, Dignity, launched their annual easter egg appeal several years ago to help distribute gifts to those in need in the local community.
Staff at the funeral directors are asking local businesses and organisations, community groups, and residents to donate easter eggs or other chocolate gifts by the March, 31 in time for delivery to Cerebral Palsy Cymru ahead of the Easter weekend.
Necolle Dando, Business Leader at T J Brown & Son Funeral Directors, said: “We hope that the local community will support us and help to make Easter an easier and more enjoyable time for children supported by Cerebral Palsy Cymru.
“Cerebral Palsy Cymru is a national centre of excellence for families in Wales with children who have cerebral palsy. Their specialist team of physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists work together to offer transdisciplinary skills, so each child, benefits from their combined expertise.
“Dignity colleagues across the country will help bring a smile to the faces of others that may not have been expecting an Easter Egg and we’d like to do the same in our local areas.
“If you would like to donate, please visit T J Brown & Son Funeral Directors in Brynmawr or T J Thomas & Sons Funeral Directors in Ebbw Vale and Abergavenny between 9.00am and 5.00pm, Monday to Friday, by 31 March.”
For more information about T J Brown & Son or TJ Thomas & Sons visit dignityfunerals.co.uk