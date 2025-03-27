THE Abergavenny Folk, Blues and Country Music Club has announced its next and future meetings.
The next meeting is 8pm, Tuesday April 8 at The Hen and Chickens, Abergavenny. The group then plans to have monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of every month.
A spokesperson of the group said: “It’s purely acoustic, traditional and contemporary. Everyone is welcome and you don’t have to be a player. Just come along, join in the fun, and be entertained by a wide choice of music and verse performed by excellent strummers, fiddlers, pickers, pluckers and poets!
Anyone who would like more information about the meetings or to find out more about the group can contact Graham via telephone on 01873 852 108.