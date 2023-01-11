Abergavenny Fire Station are looking to recruit on-call crew members and their weekly Drill Night is the perfect opportunity to see if this is a job for you.
The Drill Night is held on a Wednesday between 18:30pm and 20:30pm.
Head to Hereford Rd, Abergavenny NP7 5PU tonight to get to know current crew members and ask any questions you have.
They are looking for crew members living five minutes from the station working a minimum of 31 1/2 hours a week on-call.
The on-call hours are distributed via a rota and the firefighter is required to remain within five minutes of the fire station while on call.
On average there is one call a day which a tender responds to from the station.