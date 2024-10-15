Robert Price Builders’ Merchant, leading independent merchant operating across South Wales & Herefordshire, are pleased to announce the acquisition of Willis Westcott Monmouth Ltd.
Willis Westcott boasts a long history as a well-established, highly regarded and trusted roofing supplies specialist. Robert Price have purchased one of their three branches: Willis Westcott Monmouth Ltd.
Willis Westcott Monmouth will be rebranded, becoming a new Robert Price Roofing branch in due course, as the Robert Price team work to seamlessly integrate the staff, customers and branch operations into The Robert Price Group.
Robert Price has 32 branches across South Wales and Herefordshire, including 21 traditional builders’ merchants, 5 roofing specialist branches, 2 timber yards with milling facilities, an insulation division, an agricultural division and specialist kitchen and bathroom and landscaping branches. The Robert Price Group includes Robert Price branded branches, as well as Tudors and Gower Timber branded locations.
Willis Westcott – Monmouth, now Robert Price Roofing – Monmouth, will continue to operate as a specialist roofing supplier, with the same excellent, experienced staff, and extensive stock range. The branch location is adjacent to the existing Robert Price Builders’ Merchant - Monmouth branch and any account customer at Robert Price will be able to use both branches automatically.
The out-going owners and directors of Willis Westcott Monmouth Ltd would like to thank the exceptional staff for all they have done over the last 16 years. We would also like to say a big thank you to all our customers and suppliers who have helped to make Willis Westcott Monmouth Ltd what it is today. We wish Robert Price all the best in continuing to grow the business in the years ahead.
William Godfrey, Managing Director of Robert Price comments “Willis Westcott have traded alongside us in Monmouth for years and have always been a reliable, trusted and highly regarded local roofing specialist. With such strong business values that closely mirror our own, I’m sure the acquisition will be a smooth transition for everyone involved. We look forward to building on the Willis Westcott strengths, and we are excited to launch a new Robert Price Roofing branch in Monmouth.”