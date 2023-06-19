A bookshop in Abergavenny was the target of homophobic abuse on Saturday, due to a Pride display in the shop windows.
Book-ish, which opened in May, and has a shop in Crickhowell, recently created a Pride display in their window to coincide with Abergavenny Pride. A member of the public entered the store, where they proceeded to shout at staff inside.
Book-ish took to Twitter to tweet: "Just had our first homophobic ranting incident at our Abergavenny store, after all the love we've had for our pride window, it was pretty horrible and very disappointing. Plus how dare someone come in and abuse our lovely booksellers. Not ok."
The booksellers were helped by customers in the shop, who assisted in removing the shouting customer.
Book-ish, which also has a Pride display in Crickhowell, added: "Anyway. We think our windows are beautiful and important and nothing will stop us making them so."
Book-ish are now looking to invest in CCTV cameras.
They have said how 'fabulous' the support has been from the locals, as well as people online following the incident.
The Pride display windows include books on queer history, as well as fictional novels with LGBTQ+ characters.