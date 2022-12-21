ABERGAVENNY Town Council is proud to announce that it has formally accepted Abergavenny’s nomination as one of the three Welsh representatives in next year’s Britain in Bloom competition.
This follows two consecutive years of winning the prestigious Gold Award in the Wales in Bloom competitons, an incredible achievement that highlights the amazing efforts of members of the local community.
Abergavenny earned the position due to the progress they have consistently made over the last few years which has seen the town has truly blossom.
Cllr Tony Konieczny was thrilled to confirm their decision to participate in the event, saying “Off the back of the success with Abergavenny in Bloom achieving consecutive Gold Awards in Wales in Bloom, Abergavenny has been chose to represent Wales as one of the three nominations in Britain in Bloom.
“This is a great opportunity for the team and we will be working hard to ensure that we are well equipped and hopefully do very well for the town and for Wales. ”
The town stands at a strong chance to win the competition due to its understanding of the judging system, scoring and experience in previous competitions. If this were to happen, representatives would be awarded in the Westminster Hall.
Abergavenny Town Council has also confirmed that the town will be hosting Wales in Bloom on September 13, 2024.
They will now be preparing vigorously for both events, with the hope that Abergavenny gains the recognition it so rightly deserves.
Pob Lwc!