Gwent Police have confirmed that a road traffic collision, which occurred on the A465 yesterday afternoon, has left individuals with “minor injuries”.
The collision took place on the A465, Clydach towards Brynmawr, at approximately 1:40 PM on Wednesday, May 22.
Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, including police officers and personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The collision involved two cars and resulted in minor injuries.
To ensure the safety of all involved and to facilitate the recovery of the vehicles, the road was temporarily closed, with motorists advised to seek alternative routes.