There have been over 140 traffic collisions on one road in less than three years, with data from Gwent Police confirming more than 20 this year already.
The A40 runs through the whole county of Monmouthshire, from the west of Abergavenny and as far east as Raglan, before it carries traffic off the A449 and over the English border.
A recent freedom of information request revealed there have been 143 road traffic collisions (RTCs) since 2022, with 23 incidents reported in Q1 of 2025.
Of the 143 incidents, 15 were noted as causing “death or injury.”
Peter Fox MS, the Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure, Transport and Rural Affairs, reiterated the cause for concern over road safety in the area.
“The statistics provided by Gwent Police make for concerning reading,” he said.
“[But] they go a long way in highlighting the sheer number of accidents seen on this major road.”
“I know there are many factors at play with road traffic collisions, but it is worrying to see such a high number on a relatively small stretch of road.”
A particular area of concern is the stretch of the road at the junction with Raglan and Dingestow.
“I have been very vocal in calling for a solution to improve safety at Raglan junction,” Mr Fox said.
“Whilst these statistics do not solely relate to the junction, some of the numbers provided will be for incidents at that accident hotspot.”
“I will not stop raising the Raglan issue with the Welsh Government and SWTRA until a solution is found, implemented, and the safety of residents and motorists is secured.”
There is currently a temporary 50mph speed limit in force on the road due to a defective central reservation.
The road, which was named Wales’ most dangerous road in 2018, continues to attract increased public focus about major safety issues.