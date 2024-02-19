ONE lane of the eastbound carriageway of the A40 between Dixton roundabout in Monmouth and the Goodrich turn off has finally been reopened to traffic, nearly 10 days after being closed by a landslip on the England-Wales border near Ganarew.
Heavy rain caused part of a steep bank to collapse on Friday morning, February 9, 500 yards before Ganarew Bridge heading from Monmouth, about a hundred yards into England.
The closure led to heavy traffic and even chaos on the A466 Hereford Road alternative route out of Monmouth, with breakdowns and jams on the twisty and narrow Buckholt stretch and HGVs unable to negotiate the Monmouth School for Girls footbridge.
HGV traffic on the M4 at Newport heading to the Midlands was warned to continue over the Severn Bridge and along the M5 to avoid the closure.
A lane of the eastbound A40 was finally opened overnight, with National Highways West Midlands confirming shortly after 2am that it was now open to traffic with a 40mph speed limit.
A post said: “One lane remains closed - and will be indefinitely until the land adjacent to the road can be stabilised.“