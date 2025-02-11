MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has performed a u-turn to hand back the contract to supply milk and dairy products to local authority services, including all the county’s schools following to Raglan Dairy
In March 2024, residents reacted angrily to news the council had ended the contract with the local dairy in favour of a national company based over 100 miles away. The contract had been agreed in 2018 and meant that all council services were using local milk, provided in reusable glass bottles and all sourced from Monmouthshire farms.
It later transpired the new provider, Totally Welsh, was using a distribution centre in Cardiff that had been condemned by food hygiene inspectors for major non-compliance with food safety laws and given a score of just one out of five compared to Raglan Dairy, which had the highest possible score of five.
Cllr Richard John who led the fight for re-tendering process said, “I’m delighted that Raglan Dairy has won back the council contract for providing milk and other dairy products to schools, care homes and leisure centres across Monmouthshire.
“Monmouthshire residents greatly value locally sourced produce, so I’m pleased that children, the elderly and others can now enjoy Monmouthshire milk from nearby farms.
“I congratulate James and the great team at Raglan Dairy on winning the contract back. I know he will continue to provide an exemplary service for the council, just as he does for residents all over Monmouthshire.”