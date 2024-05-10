This year, five businesses in the Monmouth constituency have excelled to the finals of the Welsh Food and Drink Awards demonstrating the enduring entrepreneurial talent in South East Wales, says local MS Peter Fox.
Family-run Brookes Dairy has been nominated for the second year in a row as a Farm to Fork Producer of the Year, thanks to their world-class ice-cream and cheese made through a truly waste-conscious Farm to Fork process.
Local Senedd Member Peter Fox said that the awards have “rightfully recognised the talent of young Monmouth residents in the food sector” – with Daniel James from Fabulous Fish being nominated for Apprentice of the Year and The Welsh Luxury Hamper Company’s finalist for Entrepreneur of the year, Abigail Chamberlain.
As the Senedd Member to bring forward the Food (Wales) Bill, Peter was pleased to see that The Cookalong Clwb, headed by Angharad Underwood, was nominated for the Local Community Award for her work in educating school children on local-produce healthy eating cookery.
Peter said “the Cookalong Clwb is a perfect example of what the Food (Wales) Bill aimed to do – by championing a more sustainable, localised food system which will ensure that our children lead healthier lives”
The Cookalong Clwb are not the only finalists to champion local supply chains as Hive Mind Mead, nominees for the Innovation Award, produce a wide range of Mead and honey-infused beers made from their bees right here in the Wye Valley.
Reflecting on the awards, ASDA, co-sponsors of the Welsh Food and Drinks Awards said:
“We’re delighted to be the first major food retailer in Wales to sponsor the Welsh food and drink awards. With over 7,000 colleagues serving nearly 500,000 customers per week across 78 stores, we know that Welsh suppliers play a key role in sustaining our operations.
“We are working hard to continue delivering for our colleagues, customers and communities, and supporting celebrations like these help toward that objective. It is fantastic to see the level of commitment shown by Welsh producers, suppliers and the hospitality industry, and the experience, innovation and quality that keeps coming through each year.”