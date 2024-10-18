After triumphantly making a point that we failed to understand, the red-faced gentleman continued, “Of course, in my day, it would take more than a little water to have stopped our fun. Oh, the pranks we would have had as kids with a little makeshift pond like this. If we weren’t busy making rafts or playing pirates and trying to drown one another, we’d be skimming stones or racing frogs to the point of exhaustion. And quite often you’d find us singing in the rain!”