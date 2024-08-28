The Fun Day itself saw a myriad of local community stalls with something for everyone, including a rodeo pig, bouncy castles, obstacle course, nerf gun competitions and a vintage tractor and classic car display. The annual dog show organized by Deborah Williams was also a great success with thanks to Teresa Heron for judging! To add to the fantastic festival atmosphere the fabulous Blind Mans Bluff, Pennie Rae, Ben Huws and the Mynydd Du Taiko band performed on the main stage throughout the afternoon with well over a thousand people enjoying the sunny summer afternoon in Raglan.