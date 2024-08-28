The annual Raglan Day event started with a wonderful carnival parade led by Rocky the Festival mascot driven in a lovely 1967 Triumph Herald. Winning the best presented walking group award was Raglan Baptist Chapel. The most humorous walking group award went to Raglan CIW School with their Paris Olympics theme. Winning the best presented parade float award was Raglan Young Farmers with runners up Raglan Junior Football Club. A Delorean and Lotus Elise also formed part of the parade along with individual walkers. Thanks to floats and fancy-dress judges, County Councillor Penny Jones and Chair of Raglan Community Council Nick Ramsay for awarding the prizes.
The hugely successful homecraft, floral art and horticulture produce show categories included both junior and adult sections and judged by Mary Cousins for homecraft, Trevor Phillips for horticulture and Ann Randall and Val Heath for the junior classes. Congratulations to all the many winners for all their fantastic entries and especially to David Cornfield for receiving the AJB Townsend Cup for the being the overall winner of the produce competition.
The Fun Day itself saw a myriad of local community stalls with something for everyone, including a rodeo pig, bouncy castles, obstacle course, nerf gun competitions and a vintage tractor and classic car display. The annual dog show organized by Deborah Williams was also a great success with thanks to Teresa Heron for judging! To add to the fantastic festival atmosphere the fabulous Blind Mans Bluff, Pennie Rae, Ben Huws and the Mynydd Du Taiko band performed on the main stage throughout the afternoon with well over a thousand people enjoying the sunny summer afternoon in Raglan.
Raglan Festival Committee Chair Colwyn Knight said, "Raglan Day has been a great success bringing out the crowds again this year. There are too many people to mention individually, but we all deserve to be proud of what we achieved”.
The Festival Committee would like to thank everyone involved for their support, whether it was local businesses that sponsored or had stalls at the event, volunteer stewards, and also to everyone who attended the event, as without this support, the Festival would not be sustainable.