EXCITING developments are under way at Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni as the school prepares to move to a new site at the former Deri View Primary School in September 2025.
This relocation signifies an exciting new phase for the school and increases its capacity to 420 pupils alongside a 60-place Meithrin (nursery).
This is a remarkable feat, considering Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni started with just 12 pupils, 30 years ago (1994).
The new site represents a significant investment in the future of Welsh language education in Abergavenny and Monmouthshire, whilst also aligning with the Welsh Government’s ambitious goal of reaching 1 million Welsh speakers by 2050.
A spokesperson from Monmouthshire County Council, stated: “As a council, we recognise our responsibility to advocate for Welsh medium education and are committed to increasing the number of children learning through the Welsh medium.”
MCC’s Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Martyn Groucutt, further added, “We are thrilled to announce this transition for Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni. Over the last few years, we have seen an increase in the number of applications at Y Fenni, showcasing the evergrowing interest in Abergavenny for Welsh Medium Education.”
"From September 2025, Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni will be able to offer to increase its provision, and we look forward to the future that this holds for the school.”
Find out more about Welsh Medium Education in Monmouthshire: www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/welsh-medium-education/If your child’s date of birth is between 1st September 2020 and 31st August 2021, they are eligible to start Reception in September 2025.
The admissions process is currently live for you to apply. To find out more here: www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/starting-primary-school/.
Application process closes at 5pm, 9 January 2025.