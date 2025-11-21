Whilst this is still going on the valuers are already taking in new items for their first sale of 2026 on January 2-3. This New Year sale is usually the most popular sale of the year with more than twice the usual number of buyers logging in to join the auction. Last year over two thousand buyers registered to bid, due in part to the fact that the catalogue is online all over the Christmas holiday period. Many people imagine that January might be a poor time to sell, and that people will be short of money straight after Christmas. But Smiths have repeatedly found the opposite to be true, with little competition from other salerooms and many dealers desperate to restock after the Christmas rush, it’s actually a fantastic time to sell.