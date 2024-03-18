A Powys fire station is holding a recruitment evening to drum up interest for on-call firefighters for the area.
The evening will be held at Crickhowell Fire Station on Wednesday, March 20, between 6:30pm and 8:30pm.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is currently recruiting on-call firefighters to serve the community of Crickhowell. If you live or work within 5-10 minutes of the station (9 Beaufort Street, NP8 1AE) then this could be the opportunity for you.
The event will be an opportunity to pop in for a chat with some of the crew and see some live demonstrations. Attendees can find out more about the role of a firefighter, and how they could serve their community.