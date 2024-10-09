Gwent Police have alerted drivers to a road closure on Ross Road in Abergavenny, this afternoon (Wednesday, October 9).
Officers took to social media to report that emergency services are currently attending to a road traffic collision on Ross Road in Abergavenny. The road has been closed to traffic while the incident is being dealt with, and diversions are in place for motorists.
Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes to minimise disruption and allow emergency personnel to work efficiently.
Further updates on the situation will be provided as they become available.