Police officers are working into the night to search for a missing pensioner from Ebbw Vale as temperatures sit well above 30 degrees celsius.
It has now been almost 36 hours since Marshall Jones, from Ebbw Vale, was last seen outside the town’s Greggs store on Market Street. He was last seen yesterday (Thursday) at 7.30am.
He is described as white, around 5ft 7 inches tall, with a medium build and balding with a bit of hair on the back.
Marshall was last seen wearing green shorts and crocs, and uses a walking stick.
He may have been wearing a green fisherman's waist coat.
Anyone with information on Marshall's whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send the force a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2600200499.
Marshall is also urged to get in touch with officers to confirm that he is safe and well.
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