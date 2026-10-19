An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing 12-year-old boy from the Blaenau Gwent area this evening.
The 12-year-old boy, who can be named as Rory, hasn’t been seen since around 1.15pm on Friday October 16 in Abertillery.
Rory is described as white, around 4'8" tall, slim-build with dark brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, black joggers and carrying a black cross-body bag.
Rory has links to Caerphilly, Abertridwr, Blackwood and Penyrheol.
Anyone with information on Rory's whereabouts should contact Gwent Police via their website, direct message the force on Facebook or X social media pages or call 101, quoting log reference 2600339430.
Rory is also asked to get in touch with officers.
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