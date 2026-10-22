A local man is wanted back behind bars after being released from prison due to breaching his license conditions.

23-year-old Dwayne Zungunde, from Pontypool, had been serving a sentence for reckless driving, but police now want him back behind bars. He has links to the Torfaen and Newport areas.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 2600156217, send a direct message on Facebook or X, or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.