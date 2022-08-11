Police launch campaign against drink and drug driving
Gwent Police are taking part in a national campaign raising awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
During the two-week campaign, officers from the force’s roads policing and specialist operations (RPSO), rural crime, neighbourhood policing teams and more will patrol Gwent’s road network, carry out vehicle and driver checks and deliver a number of educational messages centred around increasing road safety.
Between 1 August 2021 – 31 July 2022, officers arrested more than 1,000 people on suspicion of motoring offences involving driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Superintendent Mike Richards said: “During one recent weekend in July officers arrested twelve people on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink/drugs. This highlights that far too many still take the risk.
“Throughout this campaign, we are reiterating one simple message: do not risk your life or others by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”
