Shoppers in Abergavenny had their eyes on the skies this lunchtime as a police helicopter was spotted circling the area around the town centre.
The chopper was seen flying low over the town just before 12pm on Friday June 5 with before coming to a stop and hovering over Nevill Street. Onlookers reported the helicopter was searching the town for five minutes before heading south.
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) has been approached for a comment on the nature of their involvement in the incident.
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