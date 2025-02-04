A man has been arrested following an incident of indecent exposure near King Henry VIII School in Abergavenny last week.
Gwent Police confirmed that a 21-year-old man from the Abergavenny area was arrested today (Tuesday, February 4) on suspicion of indecent exposure and is currently in custody for questioning.
The arrest follows reports that a man wearing a balaclava indecently exposed himself to children walking home from school on Tuesday, January 28. The incident, described as “very concerning” by King Henry VIII School, prompted a warning to pupils to remain vigilant.
Police previously stated the suspect was seen near a block of garages off the lane connecting Park Crescent to Highfield Crescent/Ysguborwen at around 3:10pm.