Police have confirmed that human remains discovered near Llwyn-onn Reservoir in the Brecon Beacons have been identified as a man who went missing six years ago.
The remains found on August 29 have been identified as Jordan Moray, who was reported missing from his home in Cwmbach, Aberdare, in July 2019.
South Wales Police said the Coroner has been informed and that his death is not being treated as suspicious.
His 2019 disappearance led to an extensive search, including in the national park due to his fondness for the outdoors, but the circumstances remained unexplained.
Jordan Moray was 33 years old when he went missing. At the time, his flat was found unlocked, with his phone still on charge and his games console running.
Jordan’s next of kin have been informed, and his family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.
It comes a month after Jordan’s mother, Debbie, issued another plea on the sixth anniversary of his disappearance.
Debbie said: "Each day is agony, and I am clinging to the hope that one day he will walk through the door again. Each year is blurring into the next, but we continue to search the places that we believe Jordan might be.
“Jordan is loved and missed every day. We are heartbroken. I will never give up looking for him and I pray that he is safe and well.
“I want Jordan to know that no matter the reason he left we are here for him. He is so missed it’s like living a nightmare. It’s never too late for him to reach out. We just want to know that he is safe and support him regardless of the circumstances he may be facing.
“He is deeply missed, and we so much want him back in our lives. I pray that this message reaches him.
“I’m once again asking anyone who reads this to share Jordan’s photograph and report anything that might help the police in their search. Spreading the word could make the difference in bringing Jordan back to us.”
Debbie added: “I wish to thank South Wales Police for the support they have given me and my family throughout the past six years in our search for Jordan.”
