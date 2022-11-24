Fresh warning for strong winds and torrential rain
A FRESH weather warning has been issued for west Wales this evening as rain and heavy winds lash the country.
A yellow warning for heavy rain and strong winds is currently in place across the whole of Wales until 7pm this evening with gusts of up to 70mph possible along coastlines and heavy rain falling in several places earlier today.
A new yellow warning has been released today for tonight, from 7pm until midnight, with gusts of 55-65mph possible at times in coastal areas, which may lead to large waves and cause disruption.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “A further spell of squally south to southwesterly winds is expected this evening, with strongest gusts likely to occur near heavy showers and thunderstorms. Winds are likely to gust to 55-65 mph at times, especially around coasts which may lead to some disruption and large waves.”
The daytime weather warning has also been upgraded, with winds likely to be stronger than first anticipated and the chance of lightning in some areas.
