The A465 was briefly closed this evening while emergency services responded to the scene of a collision on the A465 just outside Abergavenny.
The stretch between Hardwick Roundabout and Ross Road was shut. Police officers advised motorists to find alternative routes at around 7pm on Sunday night and advised diversions were in place that could cause some congestion around the town and its surrounding areas.\
“Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on A465 between the Hardwick Roundabout and Ross Road Abergavenny,” a spokesperson said.
“The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area.”
However, just 15 minutes later Gwent Police confirmed the road has reopened via the force’s social media channels.
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