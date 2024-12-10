The A40 is closed between Crickhowell and Abergavenny in both directions this morning.
Traffic Wales confirmed the closure in the early hours of the morning, citing “emergency works”.
“The road is likely to be closed for some time,” they said.
“Please follow the road diversion and allow extra time to travel.”
An update shortly before 8am confirmed that the road closure was still in place.
According to AA traffic news, the closure is in place between Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny and the Shell Garage in Crickhowell, next to the turning for the A4077.