It was the second win in a row for Bryan, who got his first allotment for his 10th birthday and “except for three years of National Service” has been growing potatoes ever since. He put his success down to experience. “I make sure I plant the potato in its pot on the very first day of the competition, to maximise the growing time, and I start it off in my greenhouse where it’s warmer. Once the pot goes outside it’s important to keep watering – and to keep an eye on the weather. If there’s any chance of frost overnight in the early weeks, I always take the pot back into the greenhouse.”