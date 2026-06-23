A community group dedicated to keeping every corner of town as tidy as they can has joined forces with an unlikely ally in their bid to clean up their act.
Keep Abergavenny Tidy met with McDonald’s on Monday to discuss the erection of new signage in the vicinity of the restaurant and collaborating on a local clean-up.
Part of the messaging will be the County Council's 'Don't Mess With Monmouthshire' signage which will now appear at McDonald’s Llanfoist site. Three bags of rubbish were collected that morning and McDonald's staff will also be involved in their next local clean up at 10am on 13th July. Anyone interested will be welcome to come along and join in, with the volunteers covering the restaurant area and wider Llanfoist.
McDonald's commitment to persuading customers to dispose of litter responsibly will also be helped by the branch's generous decision to present a litter handcart to Keep Abergavenny Tidy.
In addition, they have been using the sensible disposal of litter as a resourced activities theme for children visiting the restaurant, and some of these materials will be provided for KAT in order for them to engage with students when they visit King Henry VIII School Communities event on July 2nd.
Keep Abergavenny Tidy has community litter picks on the first Tuesday and third Thursday of each month, setting off from St John's Square at 10am as well as the final Saturday of the month when those interested can head to the Bailey Park bandstand at 10am. Further details can be obtained from [email protected].
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