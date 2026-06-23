Part of the messaging will be the County Council's 'Don't Mess With Monmouthshire' signage which will now appear at McDonald’s Llanfoist site. Three bags of rubbish were collected that morning and McDonald's staff will also be involved in their next local clean up at 10am on 13th July. Anyone interested will be welcome to come along and join in, with the volunteers covering the restaurant area and wider Llanfoist.