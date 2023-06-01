Abergavenny Youth and Ladies Netball Club will be holding a 12-hour netball match to raise money for Holibobs Children's Cancer Charity following the diagnosis of one of their young players.
Twelve-year-old Cassie was ten when she was diagnosed with Leukaemia in 2020. This marked the beginning of a long and frightening journey as Cassie endured over two years of gruelling chemotherapy.
During this period, Cassie joined Abergavenny U12s, taking up the position of Goal Shooter and would often join in with the rest of the squad; even playing a couple of matches.
Cassie’s Coaches Babs Watkins and Louise Aspley were astounded by Cassie's strength, courage and resilience that shone through even in the darkest times.
However, in September 2022 just nine weeks away from the end of her journey, Cassie suffered a relapse and needed a bone marrow transplant.
Fortunately after two months of searching, a donor was found and in January 2023, Cassie had her life saving bone marrow transplant. She has since returned to the Noah's Ark Children's Hospital in Cardiff.
It has been an unimaginable journey for Cassie and her family, but her strength, determination and smile have inspired all who know her; thus, leading Abergavenny U12 coaches, Babs and Louise to plan the fundraiser.
Babs said: “Lou and I have had the privilege of meeting Cassie, a young lady who just wants to play netball like any other little girl. When we heard that Cassie had suffered a relapse in her recovery, we wanted to do something to encourage and support her and her family.
“When we shared our idea of a 12-hour netball match it sounded crazy, but 12 hours of netball is nothing compared to what this young lady and her family have been through. We spoke to Michelle, the Manager of Abergavenny Leisure Centre and she has been incredible in helping us organise the event. ”
Abergavenny Youth and Ladies Netball club are fully supporting the match, with over 50 players from each year group taking part; most being from the U12s and U14s teams.
The proceeds will go to Cassie's chosen charity, Holibobs, which is dedicated to providing children with cancer or leukaemia and their families with precious time together as a family through the provision of short breaks and holidays.
Babs further commented: "The girls are super excited about the day and we all want to raise as much money as possible for Cassie's chosen charity: Holibobs Children's Cancer Charity."
The match will take place on Saturday June 3 at Abergavenny Leisure CentreIt, starting at 7am and finish 12 hours later.
A justgiving page has also been set up by Cassie's Coaches, and has currently raised £965.You can show your support by clicking the link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/nettyfundraiser1683201697999