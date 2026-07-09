One town in Monmouthshire has recorded heatwave-worthy temperatures every day so far this week, and the spell could continue for another seven days with little sign of any relief from the heat.
Some will be happy to hear the prolonged warm period will be nowhere near as humid as those felt during the red weather warning spell in June. But as temperatures still largely sit around 30 degrees celsius or thereabout for the next week, everyone is being urged to check on their most vulnerable neighbours, friends and colleagues.
Temperatures could still climb as high as 33 degrees celsius this week, which is roughly 11 degrees warmer than the average maximum high for the time of year.
Usk has recorded a temperature of at least 26 degrees celsius for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week and it is expected to top that magic number for the remaining three days as well.
The aptly named ‘town of flowers’ is regularly referred to as the hottest town in Wales due its low, inland position and the surrounding mountains and valleys give it lots of shelter from the wind - meaning it can sometimes be difficult for the air to be moved on from there naturally.
It was also recently named the best place to live in Wales by The Sunday Times.
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