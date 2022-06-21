Youngsters prove a big hit for club

ABERGAVENNY CC has a proud history going back to 1834 but never have they had such a strong Junior section as they have in 2022.

Youth section chief Geoff Shackleton leads a team of volunteer coaches including Jon Matthews, Nick Kinman, Ben Pike, Steve Bradley, Dale Parry, Stuart Eccles and Kyle Holmes.

And they give up their time and along with the parents of the juniors assist with travel and officiating at all the games.

Those youngsters representing Wales this season are U13 Olly Jones, Leo Ling, U14 Tom Krige, U15 Tom Norton, U18 Ben Morris, U13 girls Tess Jackson, U15 girls Charlotte Matthews, Eve Jackson.

Cricket Wales East call-ups have gone to U10 Eric Pike, U11 Edward Loose, U12 Evan Jones, Toby Smith, Bowen Thomas, U13 Olly Jones, Leo Ling, Lloyd Sharp, Dylan Bradley, Henry Sullivan, Joe Fairbank, U14 Tom Krige, Jack Ryan, Shunryu Sheehan, U15 Tom Norton, Steff Davies, Junior girls Tess Jackson, Senior girls Eve Jackson, and Charlotte Matthews.

Nick Tom has also played for Wales U18s and Glamorgan Academy while Ben Morris has played for Glamorgan Academy, Wales National Counties and Glamorgan 2nds.

The games for the junior age groups have come thick and fast this year.

On June 12, the U13 Boys played St Fagans in the regional semi-final of the Welsh Cup, narrowly losing, while the U13 girls won their ECB cup match last week against Llandaff.

The girls are through to the semi-final of the national cup and will play Port Talbot.

There were noticeable performances from Bella Collett who scored an unbeaten 40 and Tess Jackson who scored 49 not out and took a hat-trick!

The U15 boys successfully chased down 179 in last Friday’s Welsh Cup South-East semi-final against Lisvane CC, Tom Norton firing an unbeaten 53 and James Morris 36 not out.

The team also Tom Krige, Steffan Davies, Jack Ryan, Flynn Williams, James Morris, Eve Jackson, Shunryu Sheehan, Rhys Bradley and Oscar Thadchanamoorthy.

Tom Norton and Steffan Davies have played 1st X1 cricket this season, while Jack Ryan and James Morris have figured in the 2nd X1