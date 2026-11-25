WYE rower Robbie Prosser is chasing more glory in a Boat Race bid with Cambridge.
The Old Monmothian was a GB World U23 gold medallist in the coxed four in 2022, and has since medalled in Varsity 8s at the US university championships with California Berkeley and won the world’s oldest time-trial, the Head of the River on the Thames, with Leander, alongside fours and pairs wins for Wales in the Home Countries Regatta.
Now the Applied Anatomy graduate has headed for the Light Blues and was their bowman last month in the world's biggest race - the 2,500-boat Head of the Charles time-trial in Boston USA – where they took third behind the Dutch world champion eight and local favourites Harvard in a titanic battle over the three-mile course.
Racing in a 37-strong Championship 8s class in front of 80,000 spectators packed along the bank, Cambridge headed off first as defending champions from 2025, but knew the world champions and the top US varsity boats would be hot on their heels.
Fourth at the first marker for Cambridge
With automatic timing points revealing who held the advantage, the Light Blues were fourth at the first marker reached in 3.07.26, 2.8 seconds behind the 'Holland Acht', 2.6 back on Harvard and 0.4 down on Washington.
The margin was even tighter at the Weld marker reached in 7.32.92, where Cambridge had squeezed 0.4secs in front of the Huskies, and now trailed the Dutch by just 1.8secs and Harvard by 0.8secs.
Cambridge were up to second 1.3secs behind the Americans at the final marker (11.18.54) with the Dutch now third 0.3 secs down.
But the world champions then threw the kitchen sink at the last half mile, surging back to pole position to finish in 13.32.83 half a second up on Harvard and 2.5secs on Cambridge, who held off Washington by 1.2secs for bronze.
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