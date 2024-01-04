OWEN Taylor made a flying start on his return to Abergavenny Town FC last night, scoring as the Pennies launched their new year battle against relegation with a vital 3-1 home win over fellow JD Cymru basement side Abertillery Bluebirds.
The man-of-the-match slotted in as if he had never been away after returning to Penypound from JD Premier Aberystwyth Town.
And having drawn 1-1 with the Bluebirds away on Friday night thanks to an injury time leveller from Zak Mitchell, Abergavenny' haul of all three points yesterday - in only their second league win of the season - saw them climb off the bottom at their opponents' expense.
Last season, Town managed a great escape with a positive end of season run of results.
And Taylor's return has boosted the Pennies for a repeat escape this time, backed by the addition of Cian Hales from Ardal South West side Canton, who made his debut last night coming on for the last 30 minutes.
Curtis Methven gave the hosts a flying start in their first game of the new year, scoring in the fourth minute.
Rhys Schwank then doubled the lead on 25 minutes, before he missed the chance to make it 3-0 soon after when his penalty was saved by Bluebirds goalkeeper Shaun Gardiner.
In the 71st minute, Kyle Williams scored for the third time in four matches as the visitors threatened a late comeback.
But a goal from Taylor wrapped up a crucial win for Danny Elliott’s side, with a trip to face bottom half Pontardawe Town this Saturday (January 6).
Other football fixtures this week include the local Ardal South East Goytre v Blaenavon Blues derby under the floodlights on Friday night (January 5), kick-off 7.30pm.
Saturday’s other matches include – Mardy FC v Newport Saints, Clydach Wasps v Abertillery Excelsiors, Cefn Fforest v Monmouth Town, Nantyglo v Panteg, Marshfield v Crickhowell, Usk Town v Oak FC, Ashvale v Brynmawr United, Crickhowell 2nds v Race, Fairfield United v Clydach Wasps 2nds, Forgeside v Mardy 2nds, Panteg 2nds v Usk Town 2nds, Blaenavon Blues 3rds v Forgeside 2nds.