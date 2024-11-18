THIS year's Richard Cole Contracting Wyedean Stages Rally proved another excellent event watched by thousands with local crews dominating the top placings and class awards, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
The final round of the Pirelli Welsh National championship HRCR Stage Masters and TCS Challenge saw 90 crews line up for the Cinderford RFC start for the 40 miles over seven stages on Saturday.
And it was last year's winners Matt Hirst and Declan Dear in the Delta Salvage Skoda Fabia R5 who took the top step of the podium with another dominant performance – the driver's fourth successive victory – winning by over two minutes from Foresters Nik Elsmore and Pauline Nash in the Calico Interiors & CDS Taxis Mitsubishi Evo 9, who had a superb run despite some torque steer issues and the latter losing her voice.
A fraught week for Cinderford's Bob Morgan and Adrian Williams in the Winner Garage Skoda Fabia R5 was rewarded with third after much hard work went into getting the car to the start after an intermittent misfire.
"I lost too much time in Speech House, the second time I was far too aggressive but we had a good push on the last three," said Bob.
In fourth and first Historic car and 2wd was young Tom Llewellin who had Ross Whittock on the notes in the immaculate Weir Rallying Bulwark Escort RS1800, who held third most of the day but was pipped by the hard-charging Morgan by nine seconds
Some 30 seconds behind, and out for the first time in a newly-built BD Rallysport Escort RS1800 hire-car was Ben Friend and Monmouth's Cliffy Simmons.
"First proper time behind the wheel so took some getting used to, and we've spent the day tweaking it, but really enjoyed the rally and the battle with Tom," said Ben.
Herefordshire's Ian Evans with son Dan co-driving in the MJC Construction Escort RS1800 had an eventful day with numerous spins but still took 10th and third in class.
"I've never made so many mistakes. I just need to get it all hooked up. We're still finding our limits, but it was slippery today and easy to make a mistake," said Evans
Forest husband and wife Nigel and Karen Jenkins finished with another dominant performance taking 14th and first in class despite wanting more power on the ultra-fast stages.
Right behind and fifth in class despite a leaking brake hose and overheating were Ross duo Gary Bollands and Nigel Baldwin in the GB Motorservices Subaru Stationwagon.
Despite a few overahoots, the Hartpury Farms Escort RS1800 of Geoff Phelps and Colin Jenkins took 20th and third in class
Jeremy Easson with Mike Reynolds alongside had "an excellent day" taking 23rd and winning class W8, while more silverware went the way of gravel debutant Chris Butcher and Jonathan Hawkins in 24th and first in class W10 in the Severnside Difibs Vauxhall Corsa, despite losing the rear hatch on the penultimate test.
The Forest’s Luke Watts who had Matt Rogers alongside lost first and starting speed on stage 3, but still took an excellent 26th and second in class in the MG ZR.
Tintern's Charles Hopkinson and Alan Jones had a great run to 29th and seventh in class despite losing the brakes for two stages in his Escort RS1800.
The ever-smiling Steve Chaplin also had a 'cracking rally' with Rich Suter finishing 35th and eighth in class in their RS1800.
Abergavenny businessman Damian Cole with Dan Morefield in the Get Connected-backed Escort RS1800 finished 36th and ninth in class, while event sponsor Richard Cole with Jemma Taylor in the hotseat also admitted he lacked seat time, but had a trouble-free run to 47th and sixth in class.
A place behind was Keith Bounds and Kevin Watkins' Mini Cooper S, fourth in class, with James Dunkley with Jack Morris two places back and fourth in class in the JD Auto Services Vauxhall Corsa
Preston youngster Jack Birch gained more experience on gravel in his Mini Cooper S guided by experienced Ross co-driver Mike Jode placing 53rd and seventh in class, four seconds ahead of Kilcot Garage owner Jeremy Harris and daughter Alexandra, who despite bent steering for the last two stages finished seventh in class.
Mike Truman and Martha Howells in the ME Damsell Subaru Impreza had a a huge moment in Serridge 2, going wide and taking out a huge clump of ferns, but still finished 56th overall and 12th in class.
Andy Skelley had Ross co-driver Tom Aubrey calling the notes in the RS1800 taking 58th overall and 8th in class.
Tim Phelps with Karen Phelps alongside in the Britpart-backed Escort RS1800 had a trouble-free run to 60th and ninth in class.
More silverware went the way of Goytre's Graham Thatcher and Tim Samuel in the awesome-sounding TR7 V8 taking first in class and 64th.
Yet again the Forest provided the perfect back drop to a superb day's rallying and even the weather played its part.
Next year sees the 50th anniversary of this classic rally which brings so much revenue into the area.