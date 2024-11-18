And it was last year's winners Matt Hirst and Declan Dear in the Delta Salvage Skoda Fabia R5 who took the top step of the podium with another dominant performance – the driver's fourth successive victory – winning by over two minutes from Foresters Nik Elsmore and Pauline Nash in the Calico Interiors & CDS Taxis Mitsubishi Evo 9, who had a superb run despite some torque steer issues and the latter losing her voice.