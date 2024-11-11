THIS weekend's Richard Cole Contracting Wyedean Stages has attracted a top class entry of 90 cars for 42 miles of action, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
The 49th event will start from Cinderford RFC early on Saturday (November 16) with crews tackling seven special stages before the late afternoon finish in Ross.
Last year's winners Matt Hirst and Declan Dear are looking to wrap up this year's Pirelli Welsh National championship for a second successive year needing a top-six finish.
Hirst hasn't looked back since switching to a Fabia R5 mid-season, but will he go for another win or just do enough to land the title in the Delta Salvage-backed car?
The latter may open the door for a huge fight between local crews, headed by Ledbury's Rob Wilson, second last year, and Martin Haggett in the older Mitsubishi Evo 7.
Coleford's Nik Elsmore with Pauline Nash in the CDS Taxis & Calico Interiors Mitsubishi Evo 9 is quick in his local forests, and they’re more than capable of winning after third last time.
Right behind are Cinderford's Bob Morgan and Adrian Williams in the Winner Garage Skoda Fabia R5, and it would be fitting if they took the top step after many years.
A fascinating 2wd and historic battle sees Tom Llewellin and Ross Whittock in the Weir Rallying Escort RS1800, with Ben Friend and regular Monmouth co-driver Cliffy Simmons in the BD Rallysport Escort RS1800 right behind.
With the two-day Anglo Caledonian Rally just a week away, the latter will debut the new hire car and add into the mix Ross garage owner Steve Bennett, with Osian Owen alongside, in another Escort RS1800, and the battle will be fierce.
Allensmore father and son Ian and Dan Evans won't be far away in the MJC Construction Escort RS1800 either.
The former 4wd exponent has taken well to the BDA-engined car, and the veteran campaigner is always spectacular.
Tim Freeman with Paul Williams in the TL Freeman Escort RS1800 is another worth watching.
Other local crews include Jason Morgan with Steve McPhee in the Cinderford MG Rover MG ZR, and Ross businessman Gary Bollands and Nigel Baldwin in the GB Motorservices Subaru Stationwagon.
The Phelps brothers will lock horns again with Geoff and Colin Jenkins in the Hartpury Farms Escort RS1800, while Tim and Elwyn Manuel go in their Britpart-backed car
Kilcot Garage owner Jeremy Harris has daughter Alex alongside in the beautiful Escort Mexico, while Blackburn youngster Jack Birch with experienced Ross co-driver Mike Jode in the Tarleton Tyres Mini has had a superb year in the Mini Cooper Challenge.
Tintern's Charles Hopkinson makes a rare outing in his beautiful Dave Jenkins Motorsport Escort RS1800 with another veteran in the hot seat in Alan Jones.
Event sponsor Richard Cole returns to his home event with Jemma Taylor alongside in his Escort RS1800
Chris Butcher makes the switch from tarmac to gravel in a new Vauxhall Corsa with Jonathan Hawkins calling the notes.
And Goytre's Graham Thatcher and Tim Samuel bring the mighty TR7 V8, while Mike Truman will have Martha Howells alongside in the ME Damsell Subaru Impreza.
Making a welcome return is Keith Bounds with Kevin Watkins in a Mini Cooper, while another modern Mini crew are Cinderford's Mark Christopher with Jasmin Westcarr.
The first cars running in reverse order see newly-crowned BTRDA Bronze Star Coleford husband and wife champions Nigel and Karen Jenkins in the NJ Autos Vauxhall Nova.
Jeremy Easson and Mike Reynolds also go in the Automotive Events Escort RS1600, plus James Dunkley and Jack Morris in the Dunkley Auto Services Vauxhall Corsa, and Luke Watts reunited with Matt Rogers in the Ian Watts & Son MG ZR.
First car on the road honour goes to Dave Troughton and Natalie Heath in the little Hyundai i20.
The organisers ask spectators to listen to the marshals for everyone's safety and not to abuse them, and to park respectfully.