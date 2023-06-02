Abergavenny Town Youth lifted the FAW YouthLeague SouthLeague Cup in dramatic fashion against Penydarren BGC Youth in a fairly even match at Cambrian & Clydach Vale Football Club in Tonypandy on Sunday afternoon, reports NIGEL JEWELL.
Town were the better team in the first half and Rhys Schwank went closest to scoring with two great shots but was foiled by Penydarren goalkeeper Jack Lewis on both occasions.
The Pennies took a 44th minute lead when Jack Sage’s ball over the Penydarren rearguard was latched onto by Corey Paton who made no mistake with a shot across Lewis.
The bigger Penydarren team came back into the game in the second half and equalised in the 54th minute through George Kabza.
In the 73rd minute Corey Paton showed some superb wing play down the left leaving two defenders in his wake before crossing to Rhys Schwank who drove the ball into the net from 15 yards.The scoring was not finished,however,as Penydarren equalised again through substitute Riley Crumb in the 82nd minute.
Onto the penalty shootout and Town missed an early spot kick but keeper Louis Seaborne pulled off a superb save to keep it all square.
All kicks were scored until Seaborne made a great full length save to his right to leave Town winners by five penalties to four to the delight of the large travelling support.
And captain Lewis Ellaway lifted the cup for this outstanding crop of young players who also finished as runners up in the league.
Abergavenny Town FC posted afterwards: “Well done lads we are all incredibly proud! The boys were as cool as ice winning it on pens! What a team! ”