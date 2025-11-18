SKY Sports’ Formula 1 reporter Ted Kravitz spoke to a packed audience and signed copies of his new book, F1 Insider, at an event organised by Rossiter Books and the Friends of St Mary’s in Ross-on-Wye, reports JAMES TOWNLEY.
Known for his pit-lane reporting and post-raceTed’s Notebook programme on Sky Sports F1, Kravitz spoke about his career and F1’s hot topics, as well as providing some exclusive insights.
Ted discussed his early career and how he got his foot in the F1 door with ITV, BBC and Sky Sports.
“I started off doing radio jobs at a local commercial station. The BBC didn't give me a job, so I was very pleased to get one, then Capital Radio in London.
“One day, around 1997, they said, ‘There’s this press conference at Chelsea Harbour and Damon Hill’s going to announce his new team’.
“Then I met James Allen, a pit reporter in Nigel Mansell’s IndyCar coverage in America, and I thought he might be involved in the ITV coverage, which was just starting.
“He gave me the names of the people at ITV, and I joined them at a very junior level.”
He also showed off his infamous ‘notebook’ to the St Mary’s audience, joking that he ‘doesn’t even pay for’ it and the programme name wasn’t even his idea.
“It started off as a written column when my editor at ITV said, ‘that notebook you carry around – there must be stuff in there you write notes about, interviews and lines you don't get to use.’
“He said, ‘Could you write a post and put them all together? And I’m going to call it Ted’s Notebook.
“What it seems to do is tell the story of everybody's race. There's no way a director can tell the story of everyone's race.”
Ted went on to talk about working with legendary motorsport commentator, Murray Walker and building a relationship with current co-presenter, Martin Brundle.
“Murray was one of the best broadcasters in Europe. He did more than most to popularise Formula One, he brought it to the people.
“He understood how to communicate, and my job was to make some corrections and to get it down again when it got a bit wrong, just to help him out, and it was a privilege.
“He’d go through this amazing warm-up where he'd start bouncing on his tiptoes and rocking his heels, and then he'd start punching and expanding his chest and his diaphragm. More punches and then some sort of mini jumping jacks.
“He was 80, and had two false hips. But he was still doing these jumping jacks!”
Next up were F1’s current topics, with Kravitz even confirming that a fifth British driver will join the grid.
“There are five [British drivers] next year,” Ted announced. “There's going to be another British guy. I’ll let you all in on a little secret: it’s Arvid Lindblad.”
The talk concluded with a Q&A, including questions about the controversial Abu Dhabi 2021, which has its own chapter in his book.
The evening closed with a book signing and a chance to meet Ted before he headed to Glasgow and the next stop of his book tour, followed by the Las Vegas Grand Prix with the Sky Sports F1 team this weekend.
FI Insider is available from Rossiter Books in Ross and Monmouth.
