HABERDASHERS' Monmouth student Millie Rogers has been crowned Welsh Alpine U14 Girls' Slalom Champion 2026 after an outstanding performance in Switzerland.
The 13-year-old claimed the national title in Champéry, and is currently spending the winter ski season in Bormio, Italy, training with her club Alpine Performance Racing.
Her days follow a demanding but carefully structured routine: mornings are spent training and skiing on snow, while afternoons are dedicated to her school studies.
Millie continues her education remotely from Monmouth, with ongoing support from the school and her teachers, allowing her to balance academic work alongside her elite sporting commitment.
In January, Millie travelled with her team to Switzerland to compete in the Welsh Alpine Championships, a challenging event that attracts competitors from across Europe.
In the Giant Slalom, Millie finished fourth Welsh skier before returning two days later for the Slalom on a tough, technical course that saw many competitors fail to complete the first run.
Showing maturity and determination beyond her years, Millie held her nerve in difficult conditions and delivered a fast, controlled second run, finishing as the fastest overall Welsh skier.
Her medals were presented by Lord Mostyn and Richard Shackleton, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Switzerland.
Millie also had the opportunity to watch the men’s Olympic slalom race in Bormio on Saturday.
Her success reflects not only her hard work and dedication on the slopes, but also the vital support of the school in enabling her to pursue both academic and sporting excellence.
In a letter to her school, her father said: “Thank you all for all the support you have given her in the past year and for the continued support to her skiing. She is having a great time in Italy and has been training very hard out in Bormio, and it has already paid dividends for her.”
