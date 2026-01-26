THE popular Severn Valley Stages rally will make a highly anticipated return as the opening round of the 2026 Motorsport UK British Rally Championship on April 11.
Having been cancelled in 2025 due to the impact of Storm Darragh, which removed access to much of the Welsh forest estate, the highly acclaimed gravel rally is back with renewed energy and an exciting new-look route.
Organised by Midland Manor Motor Club and ,supported by Axon Commercial Catering Equipment, the Builth Wells-based event will once again deliver one of the longest and most cost-effective forest rallies in Wales, with more than 50 competitive stage miles across some of the country’s most revered gravel roads.
A major talking point for 2026 is a significant route evolution, driven by forest availability but resulting in what promises to be some of the most demanding Severn Valley Stages in recent memory.
The world-famous Myherin Forest block will take centre stage, becoming the backbone of the event and utilised to its fullest potential.
In combination with the Tarenig complex, organisers have created a series of challenging tests within Myherin, supported by the classic Sarnau stage, ensuring a flowing, high-speed yet technical challenge throughout the day.
The rally will build towards a dramatic finale, with a joined Myherin–Tarenig stage in the afternoon, forming a staggering 18-mile test to close the event, a true sting in the tail for competing crews.
The rally will once again begin on Friday evening at the Metropole Hotel & Spa in Llandrindod Wells, with a ceremonial start designed to bring fans closer to the action and officially launch the weekend’s competition.
Builth Wells will host pre-event formalities and service, while the Metropole will act as rally headquarters and host the finish celebrations on Saturday evening.
As the opening round of the 2026 British Rally Championship, the Severn Valley Stages will welcome the latest generation Rally2 machinery and many of the UK’s leading drivers.
The event will also see the return of the Fuchs Lubricants British Historic Rally Championship, Motorsport UK Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship, West Wales Rally Spares HRCR Stage Masters and the T.C.S Plant Rally Challenge.
Clerk of the course Keith Ashley said: “After a frustrating year away, we’re incredibly proud to bring the Severn Valley Stages back for 2026 and to do so as the opening round of the British Rally Championship, alongside the returning British Historic Rally Championship is something special.
“The revised route has allowed us to create a real driver’s rally, with Myherin at the heart of the event and a spectacular long stage to finish.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming competitors, championships and fans back to Mid Wales for what promises to be a memorable return.”
Storm Darragh ripped through Wales in December 2024, with heavy rainfall and winds of up to 93mph (150km/h) leaving about 95,000 homes without power.
It left thousands of tonnes of windblown timber blocking forests roads and preventing access to many areas.
Dave Liddy, from National Resources Wales, said at the time the clean-up operation would take "several months to complete".
