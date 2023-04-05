AFTER several weather related postponements, Mardy were finally able to clinch the Gwent Premier League Division Two title away to Ponthir with a 2-0 win, giving them the first back to back title wins in their 126 year history., reports CLIVE HARRY.
Mardy made a good start in the midweek match, carving out a number of half chances early on but were unable to make the breakthrough that could have eased a tense atmosphere.
However, Ponthir were proving to be doughty opponents as the half wore on and could well have gone in front after 23 minutes when a good moved worked Ethan Williams clear with only keeper James Edwards to beat.
The Ponthir substitute had come on early after a serious looking arm injury to a colleague and his attempted chip went over Edwards but bounced to safety off the crossbar.
A point would have been enough to win the title on goal difference, but with Ponthir competing well, Mardy were delighted to grab the lead and give themselves some breathing space nine minutes before the interval.
An excellent cross from Aaron Norman was won by namesake Craig for Dan Marfell to pick up his knockdown and score with a well judged first time shot.
The tension could have been eased minutes later when Craig Norman gave himself a shooting chance but from a tight angle, his powerful shot hit the post and rebounded to safety.
The game continued to be highly competitive after the interval in front of two vociferous sets of supporters and it was the visitors who were next to go close after 52 minutes when Philip Melville looked to have increased the lead with a snap shot, but his effort rolled agonisingly inches wide.
Nevertheless, the result was still in the balance with Ponthir having a very good spell midway through the half and testing the visitors’ defence aerially with a number of free kicks, culminating in an incredible save from Edwards when he showed lightning reflexes to tip a powerful close range header over the bar.
Fortunately, Mardy maintained their composure and constructed some dangerous moves of their own.
And just after a Craig Norman snap shot went just wide, he bent a free kick around a defensive wall and into the net for the clinching goal in injury time to spark celebrations which went on into the night.
The club’s reserve team weren’t so fortunate the following evening and went down 6-3 to title chasing Pontypool Town.
Scorers were Anton ‘Spud’ Jones, Mark Hughes, and Iestyn Brown-Morris.
They now face fellow relegation battlers Clydach Wasps 2nds at Mardy Park on Wednesday evening (April 12).