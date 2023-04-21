BLAENAVON Blues lost out 2-0 away to Ardal South East leaders Risca United on Friday night, but were looking to bounce back last night (Tuesday, April 18) at home to bottom side RTB Ebbw Vale after the Chronicle went to print.
Blues are currently eighth in the 16-strong league with six games left to play before yesterday’s game.
Local rivals Goytre won at the weekend though to go ninth, Chris Ham firing a hat-trick in a 3-1 win at Brecon Corries.
Abergavenny 2nds fought out a 0-0 draw at Ty-Isaf Park with Risca 2nds in the FAW South-East Reserves League, where the second-placed hosts struck the woodwork twice, there was a goal line clearance in each penalty area and the sixth-placed visitors missed a few half chances, with Jack Sage named man of the match.
Blues 2nds also took a hard-earned point at home to fourth-placed Undy 2nds, Bailey Perry with the goal in a 1-1 draw, but Goytre 2nds lost 4-0 away to Chepstow Town 2nds.
Clydach Wasps are celebrating after securing promotion from Gwent Premier One with a 4-1 win at Nantyglo, Jordan Jones with a brace and one apiece from Charlie Lewis-Prosser and Marc Taylor, as they finished second to Cefn Fforest.
And the Wasps’ 2nds also secured their place in Gwent Central One with a 1-0 home win over bottom side Usk 2nds, Matt Rogers with the vital goal.
Nantyglo 2nds won 1-0 at home to Ynysddu Welfare 2nds in the North Gwent Reserves League, and are safe with one game left to play.
Abergavenny Youth travelled to face Croesyceiliog on Sunday in the quarter-final of the FAW Youth League South Cup and secured a last-gasp 2-1 win.
Aber set up for attacking football, selecting pace in the front line only to be restricted by the heavy ground conditions.
After a frantic first half with both sides having chances, Abergavenny went ahead on 51 minutes from a free-kick after 16-year-old Will Jones was brought down on the edge of the area, Corey Paton stepping up to fire home.
But Croesy played a long game and six minutes later one of their long balls behind put in Morgan Meredith to equalise and set up a tense finish.
Abergavenny finished the stronger though, and in added time Owen Taylor was played through by a delightful Lewis Ellaway pass to score the winner.
Abergavenny Town 1st XI end their JD Cymru South campaign on Saturday (April 22) with a home match against third placed Briton Ferry Llansawel.
Kick off will be 2.30pm with Chris Smith of CGS Property Services the match sponsor.
Other Saturday fixtures include Goytre v Treowen Stars and Chepstow Town 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 2nds.
Games on Tuesday night (April 25) include Monmouth Town v Goytre, Tredegar Town v Blaenavon Blues and Clydach Wasps v Cwmbran Town.