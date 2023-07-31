SOUTH Wales Premier 2 table toppers Usk 1st XI blitzed the Gorseinon batting line-up for just 55 to record a whopping 231-run home win as the recent wet weather finally relented on Saturday.
The hosts racked up 286-8 off their 50 overs, Hugo Caldicott top-scoring with a 65 that included nine fours, backed by skipper opener Elliott Doyle with 57, Jamie Jones 56 not out, Oliver Robson 37 and Matthew Williams 31.
The Swansea visitors never even got started in reply, losing their first three wickets for 18 and collpasing to all out in the 29th over as the Usk attack ripped through them.
Williams took 3-9 off seven overs - one a caught and bowled - Henry Woolf 2-10 off seven, Tamoor Zafar 2-21 off six and Richard Rees 2-2 off 1.4 overs, while Mika Ekstrom took 1-12 off seven.
The 2nds also dominated away to Tondu 2nds in South East Wales 4, winning by nine wickets.
The hosts set a competitive 174-3 off their 30 overs, Ryan Price taking two wickets, but Aled Burkitt cracked an unbeaten 87 and skipper Neil Perrett 53 not out as Usk reached 176-1 with five overs to spare.
Daniel Cordell cracked a superb 165 not out off 114 balls for Usk 3rds at home to Llandaff 4ths in SEW 10, dispatching an amazing 21 fours and seven sixes.
And the hosts looked set fair after racking up a huge 292 all out in 36.5 overs, Sam Rodden and Chris Kirkwood supporting him with 31 apiece.
But the visitors had other ideas, and ran the target down reaching 296-4 in the 35th over, Sam Singh even outdoing Cordell with an unbeaten 122 off just 59 balls, including 10 fours and no less than 11 sixes, backed by Sohail Rauf with 75 not out.
A sparkling 85 off 71 balls from opener Will Heath, including nine fours and three sixes, helped Llanarth 1st XI to a 165-run win at home to Croesyceiliog 2nds in SEW 5.
Glen Hamilton also fired an unbeaten 51, including four fours and two sixes, backed by Ollie Mann with 40, Paul Gittins with 33 and Arthur Newington-Bridges with 30, as the hosts reached 277-6 in their 45 overs.
And Llanarth’s bowlers then steamed through the visitors’ batting line up, John Newington-Bridges taking 3-13 off 2.1 overs, Arthur Newington-Bridges 2-14 off six, Gary Holley 2-25 off six and Tom Heath 2-30 off seven as Croesy were all out for 112 in 26-1 overs.
The 2nds were also dominant at home to Sudbrook 3rds in SEW 12E, restricting the visitors to 151-5 off 40 overs before dashing off 152-1 in 19.5 overs, andrew hilditch and Richard williams taing wicket braces for the hosts, and Dave Myatt hitting an unbeaten 73, backed by skipper Nick white with 34 and David Griffiths with 30 not out.
Glangrwyney 1st XI lost by 82 runs away to Abercarn 1sts in SEW 8, all out for 94 in the 32nd over chasing 176-9 off 40 overs.
Tom Devoy took three wickets for the visitors in five overs, but only Nick Jones with 31, Paul Cornick with 19 and Ben Sercombe with 12 made runs with the bat.
The 2nds also had a day to forget at home to SEW 13E leaders Friends Union 2nds, restricted to a just 56-9 in their 40 overs after being set 225-3.
Hywel Price and Jonathan Jones took a wicket each, alongside a Mano Kanagaraj run out, but in reply, only Price made double figures with 16.