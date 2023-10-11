WRU East Four
By way of an hors d’oeuvre for the Wales World Cup match, Gwernyfed entertained neighbours Crickhowell in the first ever league game between the clubs in front of a sizeable and vociferous crowd.
No quarter was asked or given, though the Talgarth side were fitter and more savvy than the visitors from the south and landed a try bonus win to delight the home faithful.
Crickhowell started frenetically, trying to unsettle the hosts by moving the ball wide from the first few rucks.
However, the likes of skipper Sam Stephens and number eight Lewis Bowen had seen it all before and snuffed out incursions.
In fact, adventure almost proved to be the visitors’ downfall when Callum Ferguson flew out of the line to intercept, his stretch meaning that the youngster didn’t quite get enough of the ball to hold on, but the signs were there.
After ten minutes the game settled into a truer rhythm with Gwernyfed winning their set piece and making hay at the breakdown, James Brute in particular first over the ball.
The pack pressed down the right and looked close to opening the scoring only to be frustrated by some resolute defence.
When the drive was stopped, livewire scrum-half Luke Eckley snapped the ball out to the backs, quicks hands from Zack Snape and fleet of foot from Tom Morgan delivered the ball to Ferguson who touched down under the posts, making Snape’s conversion a formality.
The re-start saw Gwernyfed on the front foot once again and while Crickhowell defended bravely, penalties started to creep in.
When offside on the halfway line on the half hour the visitors were taught the error of their ways by Scott Pritchard who extended the lead to ten points.
The scoreboard remained unaltered at the break but it was not long before Gwernyfed turned their pressure into points.
Hooker Joe Jones, a pocket dynamo, found his man unerringly at the line-out all afternoon and when Sam Stephens plucked the ball out of the air ten metres out, his pack propelled themselves to the line, Jones himself applying the coup de grace.
It was all Gwernyfed now and after several drives down the middle, James Holmes-Powell and Will Eckley prominent, once again the defence was unlocked by a slick series of passes from thirty metres out involving full back Will Lloyd and impressive centre Tom Morgan, who timed his pass to Sean Waldeck to perfection, the speedy winger beating the cover defence to touch down.
A fourth try bonus beckoned and it was not long in coming, this time from a maul in which replacements Andrew Norris and prop Cellan Skyrme played a bug part, the latter finishing the movement off with the five points, Snape adding the conversion from wide out.
It could have been more, but Crickhowell offered stubborn resistance and plenty of spirit.
The visitors’ attacking ideas were limited to the big drive down the middle which was frustrated by Gwernyfed’s defensive organisation and tackle success.
However, with the clock running down those who had travelled over the hill at Pengenffordd got the reward that their effort deserved when skipper Lewis Logan ploughed over for a consolation try.
Most clubs had a weekende off, but in other fixtures Usk lost 28-17 at home to Newport HSOB in East 2, while Nantyglo went down 37-20 to Machen in East 3.
On Friday evening Abergavenny Quins hosted Gwernyfed Athletic in a cup game, with the hosts strengthened by their 1st XV game on the Saturday being called off. In the end the influence of so many players used to Division One East rugby told on a young Gwernyfed side, with the final score 38-0 to the hosts.
But the rugby boot was on the other foot when Abergavenny Youth hosted Ebbw Vale Youth on Sunday, with the visitors winning 53-0 despite a spirited effort from the young Abergavenny lads.
Fixtures this Saturday (October 22) include a mouthwatering local derby at Bailey Park, when Abergavenny 1st XV host Blaenavon.
Other sceduled games are – Brynmawr v Monmouth, Usk v Blackwood, Fleur De Lys V Nantyglo, and Pontllanfraith v Forgeside.