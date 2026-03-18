GREYHOUND racing will be banned in Wales following a decisive Senedd vote, marking a significant shift in animal welfare policy.
Members of the Senedd backed the legislation by 39 votes to 10, with two abstentions, in one of the final major decisions ahead of May’s election. The move has been widely welcomed by animal welfare groups, who argue the sport poses unavoidable risks to dogs.
The ban could come into force as early as April 2027, with a latest implementation date of April 2030.
Campaigners say the decision will help prevent injuries and deaths linked to racing. Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp described the outcome as a “landmark moment” for dog welfare.
Wales currently has just one active track, Valley Greyhound Stadium, which would be forced to close under the new law.
The Welsh Government agreed to introduce the ban as part of a budget deal with Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds. Speaking in the chamber, she said the vote showed Wales would no longer accept harm to animals “in the name of sport or in the service of gambling revenues”.
However, the legislation is facing a legal challenge from the Greyhound Board of Great Britain. The organisation has applied for a judicial review, arguing ministers failed to carry out a proper consultation.
Officials had previously warned there was a “high risk” of legal action and suggested a licensing system for owners as an alternative.
Critics, including Plaid Cymru MS Llyr Gruffydd, said the proposals had been rushed and may not prevent dogs being bred or trained in Wales before racing elsewhere.
Despite this, a coalition of charities, including the RSPCA and Blue Cross, said the ban would end an “outdated form of entertainment” that has led to preventable harm.
A court decision on the legal challenge is expected in the coming weeks.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.